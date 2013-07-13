Portugal issues new VAT e-invoice requirements
- Jul 13, 2013 | Richard Asquith
Following the implementation of the 2nd EU VAT Invoice Directive in Portugal from the start of 2013, the tax office has issued a new ruling on the technical obligations for such invoices. This covers:
- Control over the process for issuing the Portuguese VAT invoice signature
- The format of the invoice electronic signature
- Maintaining control over the original paper and electronic signatures
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara