Portugal lowers restaurant VAT to 13%

The Portuguese parliament has ratified a proposal to lower the VAT rate on restaurant services from 23% to 13%. The implementation date will be 1 April 2016.

Ireland has claimed its policy of lowering VAT from 13.5% to 9% in 2012 was very successful at boosting its key tourism sector - it is estimated that the measure created 33,000 jobs in the industry. The OECD recommended that Ireland withdraw this subsidy now that the financial crisis was long ended.