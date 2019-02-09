Qatar VAT Jan 2020

Qatar is now expected to be the fourth Arab Gulf state to introduce a 5% VAT in January 2020. This follows Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain. Key features of the new Qatari regime will include:

VAT law and supporting Executive Regulations to be release Autumn 2019

Registration threshold of QAR364,000

VAT rates of 5% and 0% (exports, medicines, international transport)

Imports subject to VAT

Exemptions for financial services, and real estate

Monthly VAT reporting