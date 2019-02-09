Qatar VAT Jan 2020
- Feb 9, 2019 | Richard Asquith
Qatar is now expected to be the fourth Arab Gulf state to introduce a 5% VAT in January 2020. This follows Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain. Key features of the new Qatari regime will include:
- VAT law and supporting Executive Regulations to be release Autumn 2019
- Registration threshold of QAR364,000
- VAT rates of 5% and 0% (exports, medicines, international transport)
- Imports subject to VAT
- Exemptions for financial services, and real estate
- Monthly VAT reporting
Qatar VAT news
Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/middle-east-and-africa/qatar
Jan-11-2023
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/middle-east-and-africa/qatar
Nov-8-2022
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/middle-east-and-africa/qatar
Jul-4-2022
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara