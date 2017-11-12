Saudi Arabia VAT rating update
- Nov 12, 2017 | Richard Asquith
The Saudi Arabian tax office (GAZT) has provided further details on the VAT zero-rating and exemptions of a number of supplies. These include:
Zero-rated
- High-purity supplies of gold and silver precious metals
- Medical supplies provided by the Ministry of Health
Exempt
- Issuance, transfer, or receipt of finance services, including loans, credit cards, mortgages, finance leases, banknotes and bank accounts
- Provisions of credit or life insurance contracts
- Rental of residential real estate
Join Philippe Norré, Head, KPMG and Colin Matthews, Avalara for a short webinar to run through the latest VAT developments in Saudi Arabia.
Watch VAT in Saudi Arabia: New draft legislation and regulations part I on demand now.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara