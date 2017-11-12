VATLive > Blog > VAT > Saudi Arabia VAT rating update - Avalara

Saudi Arabia VAT rating update

  • Nov 12, 2017 | Richard Asquith
The Saudi Arabian tax office (GAZT) has provided further details on the VAT zero-rating and exemptions of a number of supplies. These include:

Zero-rated

  • High-purity supplies of gold and silver precious metals
  • Medical supplies provided by the Ministry of Health

Exempt

  • Issuance, transfer, or receipt of finance services, including loans, credit cards, mortgages, finance leases, banknotes and bank accounts
  • Provisions of credit or life insurance contracts
  • Rental of residential real estate

