Singapore GST reliefs for coronavirus crisis

31 Aug - Singapore confirms that it will not raise its Goods and Services Tax from 7% (to up to 10%) in 2021, as planned.

Singapore has announced deferments on Goods and Sales Tax.

All GST returns due by 30 April have been postponed until 11 May 2020. The associated payment of GST is delayed by the same period.

