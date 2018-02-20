South Africa raises VAT to 15% April 2018
- Feb 20, 2018 | Richard Asquith
South Africa today announced an increase in its VAT rate from 14% to 15% on 1 April 2018. This is the first increase in 25 years since the ending of apartheid in the country.
Growth in the country has been slowing for a number of years, and the government deficit opening up to 4.3% in 2017. Most of the international credit agencies have recently downgraded South Africa following political changes.
Latest South African news
Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/middle-east-and-africa/south-africa
Jan-11-2023
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/middle-east-and-africa/south-africa
Nov-8-2022
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/middle-east-and-africa/south-africa
Jul-4-2022
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara