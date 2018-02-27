VATLive > Blog > VAT > South Africa updates e-services VAT - Avalara

South Africa updates e-services VAT

  • Feb 27, 2018 | Richard Asquith
South Africa has issued a draft update of the definition of digital services for VAT purposes.

Since June 2014, non-resident providers of electronic services have been liable to register and charge South African VAT on B2C and B2B transactions. The latter is unusual – most countries do not require a registration for business-to-business supplies; instead relying on the VAT reverse charge.

The new proposal, applicable from 1 October 2018, include the following amendments

  • It has removed a number of e-services currently exempted from VAT. Effectively, only education e-services provided by foreign public bodies and telecoms services would be exempted from VAT
  • Intermediaries and online platforms responsible for issuing invoices and collections on such supplies will be liable to register, too

