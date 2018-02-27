South Africa updates e-services VAT
- Feb 27, 2018 | Richard Asquith
South Africa has issued a draft update of the definition of digital services for VAT purposes.
Since June 2014, non-resident providers of electronic services have been liable to register and charge South African VAT on B2C and B2B transactions. The latter is unusual – most countries do not require a registration for business-to-business supplies; instead relying on the VAT reverse charge.
The new proposal, applicable from 1 October 2018, include the following amendments
- It has removed a number of e-services currently exempted from VAT. Effectively, only education e-services provided by foreign public bodies and telecoms services would be exempted from VAT
- Intermediaries and online platforms responsible for issuing invoices and collections on such supplies will be liable to register, too
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara