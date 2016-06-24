South Korea e-service foreign intermediaries VAT liable
The South Korean tax office has ruled that non-resident online market place intermediaries are liable to collect VAT on e-services provided to consumers. This obligation is triggered where the intermediary receives the consumer payment on behalf of the service provider.
South Korea introduced the obligation for non-resident digital services providers to register and charge 10% VAT in July 2015.
