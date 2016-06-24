VATLive > Blog > VAT > South Korea e-service foreign intermediaries VAT liable - Avalara

South Korea e-service foreign intermediaries VAT liable

  • Jun 24, 2016 | Richard Asquith
South Korea e-service foreign intermediaries VAT liable

The South Korean tax office has ruled that non-resident online market place intermediaries are liable to collect VAT on e-services provided to consumers. This obligation is triggered where the intermediary receives the consumer payment on behalf of the service provider.

South Korea introduced the obligation for non-resident digital services providers to register and charge 10% VAT in July 2015.

Click for free South Korean VAT info

South Korea VAT news

Total results : 4

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

Total results :
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara