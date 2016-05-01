Spain relaxes VAT bank rule
- May 1, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Spain has proposed dropping the requirement for non-resident VAT registered businesses to provide a Spanish bank account for receipt of VAT credits.
The requirement has been deemed as prejudicing the operation of the EU Single Market, placing unnecessary administrative requirements on the free movement of goods and services.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara