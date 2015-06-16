Switzerland exempts bitcoin from VAT

Switzerland is to become the latest European country to exempt the trading of digital currencies, such as bitcoin, from VAT.

The decision, to be made public by the Swiss Federal Tax Administration, underlines the view of the majority of tax administrations that virtual currencies are private money for the exchange of goods and services. They are therefore VAT exempt products as with all financial services in the European Union and most other countries.

The UK took the same line in 2014 after initially attempting to tax the currency as single use voucher in 2013. Other countries such as Germany and Spain view bitcoin as a currency too. Although no country has gone the full step of accrediting virtual currencies as full currency.

Countries such as Poland, Estonia and Sweden have levied full VAT on any dealings of the currency, which adds huge costs onto any dealings. Sweden has referred the taxation of bitcoin to the European Commission for a review. Its conclusion should be published by the end of 2015.