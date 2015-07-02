Tanzania VAT changes

The updated Tanzanian VAT Act will extend VAT to a new range of supplies. The current Tanzanian VAT rate is 18%.

Non-life insurance is no longer VAT exempt

Exports are now fully VAT exempt

Exemptions have been extended to a range of agricultural goods and supplies, education, health care and other services

A system of import VAT deferment for imported capital goods has been introduced

Digital and electronic services provided to consumers are now subject to VAT. This includes apps, games, software and fees to membership-based sites.