Tanzania VAT changes
- Jul 2, 2015 | Richard Asquith
The updated Tanzanian VAT Act will extend VAT to a new range of supplies. The current Tanzanian VAT rate is 18%.
- Non-life insurance is no longer VAT exempt
- Exports are now fully VAT exempt
- Exemptions have been extended to a range of agricultural goods and supplies, education, health care and other services
- A system of import VAT deferment for imported capital goods has been introduced
- Digital and electronic services provided to consumers are now subject to VAT. This includes apps, games, software and fees to membership-based sites.
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara