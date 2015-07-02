VATLive > Blog > VAT > Tanzania VAT changes - Avalara

Tanzania VAT changes

  • Jul 2, 2015 | Richard Asquith
The updated Tanzanian VAT Act will extend VAT to a new range of supplies. The current Tanzanian VAT rate is 18%.

  • Non-life insurance is no longer VAT exempt
  • Exports are now fully VAT exempt
  • Exemptions have been extended to a range of agricultural goods and supplies, education, health care and other services
  • A system of import VAT deferment for imported capital goods has been introduced
  • Digital and electronic services provided to consumers are now subject to VAT. This includes apps, games, software and fees to membership-based sites.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
