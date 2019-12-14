VATLive > Blog > Thailand > Thailand blockchain VAT refunds

Thailand blockchain VAT refunds

  • Dec 14, 2019 | Richard Asquith

Thailand has launched a blockchain-based VAT refund regime for tourists.

The new distributed ledger technology, will also underpins cryptocurrencies, will be used by shops to record retail sales to foreigners. This is accessed by the Revenue Department and the Customs Department to provide near-immediate refunds when the shopper enters their preferred payment provider refund channel.

Blockchain technology can reduce the document verification process and the use of 10 million forms a year, lower cash management costs and slash congestion at VAT refund counters.

The VAT refund for foreign tourists is one of three Thai projects that have adopted blockchain technology. The others are scripless savings bond issuance and letters of credit (LC) for electronic procurement.

Thailand VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/thailand,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/thailand
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/thailand,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/thailand
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/thailand,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/thailand
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
VATlive newsletter
Subscribe