Thailand foreign e-commerce VAT 2020
- Aug 23, 2019 | Richard Asquith
Thailand is to underake a further attempt to implement Value Added Tax collection obligations on non-resident sellers of goods or services to local consumers. The measure, from the Thai Revenue Department, is to be represented to parliament in September. A public consultation was held last year.
THe Thai VAT rate is currently 7%. VAT on non-resident sellers could raise up to 4billion baht per annum. Key measure in the existing proposal include:
- A VAT registration threshold of 1.8million
- No VAT invoice is required.
- Marketplaces facilitating sales of service may become responsible for the VAT and registration
- An online registration portal is to be provided in English
- The VAT return will be in English, too
- There is no provision to reclaim an input VAT suffered
- B2B supplies may be zero-rated if the customer can provide their local VAT number
Thailand VAT news
Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/thailand,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/thailand
Jan-11-2023
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/thailand,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/thailand
Nov-8-2022
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/thailand,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/thailand
Jul-4-2022
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara