Turkey hikes VAT on e-books
- Dec 27, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Turkey has raised the Value Added Tax rate on electronic books and online journals from the 1% and 8% reduced rates, respectively, to the standard rate of 18%. The change is contained within Presidential Decree 475.
The new rates apply from 19 December 2018.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara