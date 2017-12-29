Turkey VAT on foreign B2C digital services
- Dec 29, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Turkey is to require non-resident providers of digital services to VAT register and charge tax on sales to local consumers from 1 January 2018.
The new law was published by the Revenue Administration in General Communique No 17 to the VAT Law. It covers the following matters:
- Definition of digital services
- VAT return requirements – VAT return number 3
- Reporting and invoicing requirements
The new law follows similar reforms in the EU in 2015, and other countries such as Taiwan, Russia and Australia.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara