Uganda extends VAT net
- Jun 26, 2014 | Richard Asquith
The 2015 Uganda Budget has been published this month, which includes a number of changes to the VAT regime.
The following supplies are to be re-categorised as being liable to the standard 18% Ugandan VAT rate instead of being exempt or nil rated:
- hotel accommodation
- Non-life insurance premiums
- office computers and related software
- certain agricultural goods
- certain basic foods
- plant, machinery and equipment for the public sector and agriculture
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara