UK Conservative Clubs face VAT bill

UK Conservative Clubs (Club), associated with the UK Conservative Party, have lost a key test VAT case that could see them facing a tax bill running into hundreds of thousands of pounds. The UK’s First Tier Tribunal (FTT) court has ruled that the Clubs do not have ‘political aims’ that entitle them to a VAT exemption under the EU VAT Directive.

Conservative Clubs exempt from VAT?

The case centred on whether the Clubs have political aims, and are therefore exempt from charging UK VAT at 20% on members’ subscription fees. In a test case, HMRC ruled that the Shanklin Conservative Club was not providing political services to its members, and so should have been charging VAT on annual membership subscriptions. Its services included a restaurant, two bars and a hall for hire. The Shanklin Club contested this on the basis that it was a not-for-profit organisation, and promoted the principles of Conservatism. Whilst its members were not required to be Conservative Party members, they were obliged to confirm that they supported the Conservative Party on their joining application. The Shanklin Club (like all Conservative Clubs) runs a political committee, open to all members, which co-ordinates political activities in the area and hosts the local MPs surgeries.

FTT rules VAT due