UK rejects tourism VAT rate cut

Following a debate in the UK's House of Commons this morning, David Gauke (Treasury Minister) said that the UK government will not consider a reduction in the UK VAT rate for the tourist industry. The government warned that there is no proven link between tax subsidies and tourist numbers. A reduction in the tourism VAT rate to 5% would cost the Exchequer up to £10bn per annum.

The debate, sponsored by a number of MPs from the South and Northern Ireland considered the UK matching the VAT subsidies provided in a number of other EU member states. The UK currently charges the full standard VAT rate of 20% on hotel accommodation, cinemas, visitor attractions, restaurants and cafes. Ireland cut tourism VAT to 9% in July 2011