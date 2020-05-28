VATLive > Blog > United States > US e-commerce boom leads to Entry Type 86 delays

US e-commerce boom leads to Entry Type 86 delays

  • May 28, 2020 | Richard Asquith

The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency is warning importers that the Customs Entry Type 86 filers may experience delays due to the rapid growth of e-commerce during the COVID-crisis.

The Entry Type 86 was introduced last year to enable import tax-free imports of packages not exceeding $800. Previously the limit was $200.

The CBP is warning of delays in processing Type 86 shipments of several hours. They gave the following practical guidance:

·      Only file the Type 86 entries when all related bills are submitted too

·      Restrict entries to 20,000 to 30,000 per hour

·      Ensure SE update transactions are up to date

·      Hold ACE Cargo Manifest queries until the entry processing is completed.

