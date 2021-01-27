US ecommerce sales tax for foreigners simplified with SST

Many European and global online sellers are beginning to find success in the US market, boosted by the COVID-19 ecommerce boom. However, this means US state sales tax collection obligations following the extension of taxing obligations to foreign or ‘remote’ sellers in the South Dakota vs Wayfair Supreme Court ruling.

Following the taxing rules across all the states – there are also over 12,000 cities, municipalities and counties that can also tax you – is enough to put any foreign seller off. But do not fret – tax simplification and cost-savings on selling into lots of US states is at hand! Meet Streamlined Sales Tax (SST).

SST is a simplified sales tax reporting regime across 24 US states that have agreed on minimum compliance standards. They have harmonised the basic filing processes and details, and certified tax calc and reporting companies like Avalara to file your return. In includes the SST Central Registration System and other harmonisations on filings. That means less time spent by you, and significant savings on your compliance costs. Plus, you benefit from limits on future potential audits.

Foreign sellers are typicalyl eligible for SST since they are out-of-state, with no ‘physical nexus’ in the states.

