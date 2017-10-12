US marketplace sales tax amnesty extension
- Oct 12, 2017 | Richard Asquith
The sales tax amnesty for online Sellers in the US has been extended to 1 November 2017.
Open to online marketplace sellers, the original 17th August – 17th October amnesty programme will forgive back taxes, interest, and penalties for sellers that haven’t been collecting sales tax in states where they should.
The amnesty is available in participating states only and applies to both sales/use tax and income/franchise tax. In exchange for this amnesty, businesses must register and begin collecting and remitting applicable taxes in the states that forgive their back taxes, no later than 1st December, 2017.
Find out more about the US marketplace seller sales tax amnesty programme or watch our webinar explaining what you need to know about the Online Marketplace Voluntary Disclosure Initiative from the Multistate Tax Commission.
The following states are participating:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- District of Columbia
- Florida
- Idaho
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Massachusetts
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Nebraska
- New Jersey
- North Carolina
- Oklahoma
- Rhode Island
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Vermont
- Wisconsin
