US marketplace sales tax amnesty extension

  • Oct 12, 2017 | Richard Asquith
The sales tax amnesty for online Sellers in the US has been extended to 1 November 2017.

Open to online marketplace sellers, the original 17th August – 17th October amnesty programme will forgive back taxes, interest, and penalties for sellers that haven’t been collecting sales tax in states where they should.

The amnesty is available in participating states only and applies to both sales/use tax and income/franchise tax. In exchange for this amnesty, businesses must register and begin collecting and remitting applicable taxes in the states that forgive their back taxes, no later than 1st December, 2017.

Find out more about the US marketplace seller sales tax amnesty programme or watch our webinar explaining what you need to know about the Online Marketplace Voluntary Disclosure Initiative from the Multistate Tax Commission.

The following states are participating:

  1. Alabama
  2. Arkansas
  3. Colorado
  4. Connecticut
  5. District of Columbia
  6. Florida
  7. Idaho
  8. Iowa
  9. Kansas
  10. Kentucky
  11. Louisiana
  12. Massachusetts
  13. Minnesota
  14. Missouri
  15. Nebraska
  16. New Jersey
  17. North Carolina
  18. Oklahoma
  19. Rhode Island
  20. South Dakota
  21. Tennessee
  22. Texas
  23. Utah
  24. Vermont
  25. Wisconsin

