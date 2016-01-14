US Republicans debate VAT

US Republican presidential candidates, Mario Rubio and Ted Cruz, debated potential US VAT implementation proposals in a heated exchanges yesterday.

Rubio accused Cruz of proposing a European-style VAT regime for the US, a system facing severe criticism in some quarters as supporting heavy government expenditures. Cruz’s proposal is for a flat-tax on businesses, charging 16% on the money they receive on sales, minus the same amount on their purchases. He stated that this tax could replace payroll and profits taxes, which holdback employment and investment, respectively. The tax could also help reduce personal income tax to 10%.