US South Carolina e-commerce sales tax

South Carolina has become the latest US state to introduce local sales tax on sales to consumers from online retailers. The state's current sales tax rate is 6%, although this can rise to 9% depending on local municipal tax additions.

The state allowed an exemption for in-state retailers like Amazon selling from out of the territory to be exempt from local sales tax. The exemption was negotiated a number of years ago to encourage local investment and job-creation. Out-of-state retailers remain exempt for the time being.