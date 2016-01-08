US South Carolina e-commerce sales tax
- Jan 8, 2016 | Richard Asquith
South Carolina has become the latest US state to introduce local sales tax on sales to consumers from online retailers. The state's current sales tax rate is 6%, although this can rise to 9% depending on local municipal tax additions.
The state allowed an exemption for in-state retailers like Amazon selling from out of the territory to be exempt from local sales tax. The exemption was negotiated a number of years ago to encourage local investment and job-creation. Out-of-state retailers remain exempt for the time being.
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara