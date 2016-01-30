VAT replacing company tax?

The business news headlines continue to be dominated by the challenges of governments attempting to capture a fair share of tax revenues from multinational companies. International bodies, such as the Organisation for Economic Development (OECD) and European Union (EU), appear to be issuing new proposals and rules by the week to help countries co-ordinate this objective.

But is it a losing battle trying to prop up CIT, an invention of the 19th century? Is CIT no longer fit for purpose? Global companies find it too easy to move profits to low-tax jurisdictions, or create complex corporate structures to reduce their taxable profits. This denies countries their valuable tax revenues, and places a heavier fiscal burden on smaller, domestic companies.