Germany new VAT return filing requirements

There are new obligations for the electronic filings of German VAT returns for 2013.

All companies VAT registered in Germany, including non-resident businesses, will be required to file electronically through the ElsterOnline-Portal (EOP). This requires a separate login with the EOP portal for monthly Value Added Tax declarations. This process generally takes around 10 days.

The new requirement comes into effect from 1 January 2013. This means that the first return to be filed electronically will by the December 2012 return, due on the 10 January 2013. In the case of companies with one-month extensions, their first e-return will be their November 2012 filing.