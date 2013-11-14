French u-turn on reduced VAT will stay at 5.5%

The latest French Finance Act for 2014 will not now include a drop in the reduced 5.5% VAT rate to 5%.

There have been many announcements on changes to the French VAT rate in the past year. This included an abandoned plan to raise the standard French VAT rate from 19.6% to 21.4% in 2012. This was dropped after the Socialist government won the Parliamentary elections. It then subsequently announced that the French VAT rate would rise to 20% from 1 January 2014. This rise is still scheduled to go ahead.

There were also announced plans to raise the 7% rate (restaurants etc) to 10%. This will also still go ahead on the 1 January 2014.

The second reduced rate of 5.5% (food, power, books) was to be lowered to 5%. However, this cut has now been stopped in the Finance Act.

In accordance with the EU VAT Directive, member states must maintain a standard VAT rate of 15% or above on most goods and services. They are permitted to reduced VAT rates for public services, foodstuffs, domestic power and other sensitive goods and services. There is also a zero rate (e.g. education), and some products are exempt (e.g. financial services).