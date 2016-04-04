French internet & games consoles tax proposal

  • Apr 4, 2016 | Richard Asquith
The French Senate last month proposed introducing a €9 annual tax on subscribers to internet services. This tax would be collected by the major internet service providers, which is primarily the state-owned Orange.

It also wants to charge a 2% levy on the sales of TVs and games consoles.

The tax would only be temporary, potentially lasting until on 2022 when new EU-wide proposals may be brought forward.

The tax proposal is aimed at raising funds to help invest in internet-access for poorer elements of society.

