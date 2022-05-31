New Zealand scraps low value GST exemption Dec 2019

New Zealand is to abolish its 15% Goods and Services Tax exemption for parcels at or below NZD 1,000 (€570) from 1 December 2019.

Sellers will instead be obliged to charge GST at the point-of-sale for goods at or below this level, register for quarterly GST returns and remit the tax to the New Zealand Inland Revenue.



For goods above NZD1,000, the current GST import collections at the border will continue to apply. Where a single shipment is above the NZD1,000 limit, but the individual goods are all below the this threshold, then the new regime applies. When the consignment contains goods below and above the limit, the seller can make an option to choose either route to settle the GST.

The Inland Revenue has already started contacting large e-commerce businesses to confirm their compliance requirements. This has been done with the support of the Australian Tax Office which has already implemented the same reform.

Non-resident sellers of goods to New Zealand consumers will have to GST register if they have annual sales above NZD 60,000 (€35,000).