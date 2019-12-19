The Gulf state of Qatar has published its 2020 budget without any plans to implement Value Added Tax. The state is committed with the five other states of the Gulf Cooperation Council to launch a harmonised 5% VAT union by 2021. To date, only Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain have introduced the consumption tax.

Key features of the eventual Qatari regime will include:

VAT law and supporting Executive Regulations

Registration threshold of QAR364,000

VAT rates of 5% and 0% (exports, medicines, international transport)

Imports subject to VAT

Exemptions for financial services, and real estate

Monthly VAT reporting

Qatar is expecting to have a budgetary surplus in 2020 based on a target price of $55 per barrel (currently $60).

Politically, Qatar has drifted apart from the other Gulf sates amid divisions over security matters.