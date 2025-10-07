U.S. sales tax exemptions generally fall into three main categories:
1. Exemptions based on the type of item sold
Many states exempt essential goods — items considered necessary for daily life — from sales tax. These exemptions are product-specific, so while groceries may qualify, not every food item is exempt. In some states, essential goods are taxed at a reduced rate instead of being fully exempt. For example, Alabama applies the full state sales tax rate to all groceries.
2. Exemptions based on the purchaser
Certain buyers, such as nonprofits, government agencies, or other qualified entities, may be exempt from paying sales tax even when purchasing taxable goods. In these cases, the purchaser must provide a valid exemption certificate, and the seller must keep it on file to justify the tax-free transaction.
3. Exemptions based on use
Some exemptions apply when the purchased item is used for a qualifying purpose, such as in agriculture, manufacturing, or activities that serve the public good. Products that are normally taxable can become exempt if used in these ways, but buyers must present an exemption certificate to claim this benefit.
Examples of tax-exempt transactions
Below are a few examples of when a transaction would become tax-exempt. However, while the broad categories we’ve listed will apply to almost every state, you must research the specific tax laws of any state where you have tax obligations to ensure you have a complete understanding.
- Item-based exemptions:
- Food: As stated above, only essential food products are exempt, so food bought in the supermarket is exempt, but a restaurant meal is not.
- Clothing: In most jurisdictions, lower-priced clothing is tax-exempt, while branded and luxury clothing can be taxed.
- Prescription medicines: Illinois is the only state that taxes prescription medicine, at a reduced rate of 1%.
- Medical devices: Only essential medical devices such as pacemakers and prosthetic limbs are sales tax-exempt.
- Purchaser-based exemptions:
- Nonprofits: Not-for-profit organisations are exempt from paying income tax in any state but are also often exempt from sales tax. These entities are often referred to as 501 (c) organisations, and the category includes institutions such as charities, schools, and churches.
- State and federal agencies: In a rare example of a law that applies throughout America, states cannot tax sales that are made to the federal government or its various agencies. In many states, a similar law exists for sales to the state and its agencies. Sometimes even individual cities will apply this type of exemption.
- Use-based exemptions:
- Pivotal industries: Products such as machinery related to agriculture, manufacturing, or industrial processing are tax-exempt. The definition of “pivotal” varies depending on a state’s economy; many farming states offer exemptions for sales of goods used to produce food for human or animal consumption.
- Community benefit: Exactly what types of activity benefit the community is defined by the tax authorities, but common examples include efforts to boost the local economy (such as industrial development) or improve public health (such as pollution control).