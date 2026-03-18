Exemption certificates by state: Rules, forms, and compliance guide

A sales tax exemption certificate is a document that allows a business, organization, or individual to purchase normally taxable goods or services tax free.

Purchasers apply for exemption certificates and provide them to sellers at checkout. In the case of a blanket certificate, it’s not necessary to use a new sales tax exemption certificate form for each purchase, as long as the qualifying factors are the same and the certificate is valid.

Sellers are required to collect and validate certificates prior to exempting tax. If a certificate is incomplete, expired, or unavailable, the seller is responsible for collecting tax and the purchaser can later request a refund from the state.

Sellers must retain each certificate, so it’s accessible for future purchases or to validate the exemption if the business is audited.

What’s the difference between an exemption certificate and a resale certificate?

An exemption certificate is a document that allows tax-exempt purchases based on the status or circumstances of the purchaser.

is a document that allows tax-exempt purchases based on the status or circumstances of the purchaser. A resale certificate is a document that allows a business to make tax-exempt purchases based on the assumption the goods will be resold and the sales tax will be paid by the end consumer.

Some states use the same document for both exemption and resale certificates. Others have different documents for each.