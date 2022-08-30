If your business sells products and services that aren’t subject to sales tax in the states where you have customers, you may think sales tax isn’t something you need to worry about. It is. Although you may not need to collect and remit sales tax if you don’t make any taxable sales in a state, you can still develop an obligation to register and file returns.

Transactions can be exempt for several reasons, so your sales tax obligations will depend on what you sell, who buys it, why they’re buying it, and where the sale occurs.

For example, most states provide an exemption for certain goods and services, such as food for home consumption (groceries), prescription drugs, or professional services. Such exemptions are provided by statute and apply no matter who makes the sale or purchase.

Alternatively, specific customers can qualify to purchase normally taxable goods or services tax free. Tax-exempt entities include government agencies, certain nonprofit organizations, manufacturers, and resellers. In this case, the exemption must be validated: The customer must provide the seller with a properly completed exemption certificate or resale certificate.

Keep in mind that there can be exceptions to any rule. When in doubt, check with your tax advisor or the relevant state’s department of revenue.