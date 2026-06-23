Haltec now saves hundreds of hours annually on tax compliance and avoided hiring two additional full-time employees. “That’s time we can reinvest into product development and customer relationships,” said Ken Coyne, VP of Business Development. Filing processes that once took weeks are now done much quicker. “Returns that used to take me three weeks are now done in a few hours,” Brooks confirmed. Exemption certificate management is fully automated. “It used to be a nightmare of folders and follow-ups. Now, customers just get a reminder and upload the certificate. Done,” he said. Customers benefit from more accurate invoicing in real time. “Our customers know they’re being billed correctly, which builds trust,” Brooks emphasized.
By reclaiming time and resources, Haltec’s leadership can focus on innovation, partnerships, and expanding its product footprint. “We’re growing fast, and Avalara gives us the peace of mind to scale without compliance headaches,” said Adam. Frank added, “It lets us act fast and stay competitive — without adding headcount.”