Get started
Blue geometric background with overlapping triangles.

Customer Story

Haltec reclaims time and accelerates expansion across 45 states

Haltec Customer story

Results

Hundreds of hours saved annually

Avoided extra hires

Improved compliance accuracy

Faster invoicing

Company Overview

Founded in 1970, Haltec Corporation is a global leader in tire valve systems, inflation devices, and torque technology. What began as a small family business in Ohio has evolved into a 250-employee operation serving customers in over 130 countries. Known for its U.S.-based manufacturing and relentless innovation, Haltec blends engineering expertise with customer-driven problem-solving across industries like automotive, commercial trucking, and mining. “We’re constantly pushing ourselves to find the next solution that best serves our customers,” said Adam Smith, Director of Strategic Marketing. “Innovation is part of our DNA.”

Tax challenges

As Haltec expanded its footprint across the U.S., the company encountered increasingly complex sales tax obligations across 45 states, each with its own set of changing tax rates. Managing sales tax returns and exemption certificates manually became increasingly time-intensive and unsustainable for its lean finance team. “Before Avalara, we were spending two to three weeks every month on tax returns and certificate tracking,” said Brooks Bezon, CFO. “It was time-consuming and error prone.” Staying compliant required constant rate updates, certificate outreach, and multijurisdictional filings — creating strain on resources and operations. “Prior to Avalara, tracking down certificates was a full-time job,” Brooks added.

Why Avalara?

To remain agile and compliant, Haltec turned to Avalara AvaTax, Avalara Exemption Certificate Management, and Avalara Managed Returns. Avalara was recommended by SYSPRO, Haltec’s long-time ERP partner, for its seamless integration and trusted accuracy. “The integration with SYSPRO was a game-changer,” noted Frank Bezon, President. “It was the deciding factor for us.” Haltec conducted about a month of testing before going live. “We took some online classes, tested in the sandbox, and we were ready to go. It was very intuitive,” Brooks added. “Avalara became part of our team — almost like our internal tax department.” Frank elaborated, “Avalara and SYSPRO had the ability to figure everything out for us. We didn’t want to build out our accounting department by hiring more people, and this solution let us redirect our resources to grow the company.”

“Avalara has saved us hundreds of hours a year on tax compliance. It acts like our internal tax department.”

  • — Brooks Bezon
  • CFO, Haltec Corporation

 

Results

Haltec now saves hundreds of hours annually on tax compliance and avoided hiring two additional full-time employees. “That’s time we can reinvest into product development and customer relationships,” said Ken Coyne, VP of Business Development. Filing processes that once took weeks are now done much quicker. “Returns that used to take me three weeks are now done in a few hours,” Brooks confirmed. Exemption certificate management is fully automated. “It used to be a nightmare of folders and follow-ups. Now, customers just get a reminder and upload the certificate. Done,” he said. Customers benefit from more accurate invoicing in real time. “Our customers know they’re being billed correctly, which builds trust,” Brooks emphasized.

 

By reclaiming time and resources, Haltec’s leadership can focus on innovation, partnerships, and expanding its product footprint. “We’re growing fast, and Avalara gives us the peace of mind to scale without compliance headaches,” said Adam. Frank added, “It lets us act fast and stay competitive — without adding headcount.”

Ready to see what Avalara can do?

Schedule a demo to see our solution.
Request a demo
About us
Products & Services
Integrations
Contact us

Monday - Friday

8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. PT
Resources
Global Sites