To remain agile and compliant, Haltec turned to Avalara AvaTax, Avalara Exemption Certificate Management, and Avalara Managed Returns. Avalara was recommended by SYSPRO, Haltec’s long-time ERP partner, for its seamless integration and trusted accuracy. “The integration with SYSPRO was a game-changer,” noted Frank Bezon, President. “It was the deciding factor for us.” Haltec conducted about a month of testing before going live. “We took some online classes, tested in the sandbox, and we were ready to go. It was very intuitive,” Brooks added. “Avalara became part of our team — almost like our internal tax department.” Frank elaborated, “Avalara and SYSPRO had the ability to figure everything out for us. We didn’t want to build out our accounting department by hiring more people, and this solution let us redirect our resources to grow the company.”