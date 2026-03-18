Exemption certificates by state: Rules, forms, and compliance guide

Expiration period
Renew annually
Forms
This state takes the MTC multijurisdictional tax form
Reference
Alaska doesn’t have a state sales tax, but local sales tax is permitted and is in effect in multiple jurisdictions. Sales tax exemptions are also determined by individual municipalities.
Expiration period
Valid until the end of each calendar year
Forms
This state takes the MTC multijurisdictional tax form
Reference
Alaska Remote Seller Sales Tax Commission exemption certificate directory
Expiration period
The end of the period specified on the certificate; up to 48 months if the vendor verifies the purchaser’s tax license each year
The Department of Revenue strongly encourages vendors to limit the specified period to a 12-month calendar
Forms
This state takes the MTC multijurisdictional tax form
References
Arizona Department of Revenue TPT exemptions page
Expiration period
No stated expiration period; recommended review every four years
Forms
This state takes the MTC multijurisdictional tax form
This state participates in Streamlined Sales Tax
Reference
Expiration period
Valid until revoked in writing by the issuer unless issued for a specific transaction; in that case, generally valid for one year
Forms
This state takes the MTC multijurisdictional tax form
Reference
Expiration period
Valid until cancelled by the Department of Revenue in writing or revoked by the city or state
Forms
This state takes the MTC multijurisdictional tax form
Reference
Expiration period
Three years
Forms
This state takes the MTC multijurisdictional tax form
Reference
Delaware doesn’t have a state sales tax, or similar. Therefore, an exemption certificate is not applicable.
Expiration period
Five years
Forms
This state takes the MTC multijurisdictional tax form
Reference
Expiration period
Valid until revoked in writing
Forms
This state takes the MTC multijurisdictional tax form
This state participates in Streamlined Sales Tax
References
Expiration period
Does not expire
Forms
This state takes the MTC multijurisdictional tax form
Reference
General excise and use tax information
Expiration period
No stated expiration period; recommended review every four years
Forms
This state takes the MTC multijurisdictional tax form
Reference
Expiration period
Validity period varies depending on purchaser;
certificates of resale should be updated at least every three years
Forms
This state takes the MTC multijurisdictional tax form in some situations
References
Expiration period
Does not expire; recommended review every four years
Forms
This state participates in Streamlined Sales Tax
Reference
Expiration period
Three years
Forms
This state takes the MTC multijurisdictional tax form
This state participates in Streamlined Sales Tax
Reference
Expiration period
Blanket certificate remains valid provided purchaser is making recurring purchases;
tax-exempt entity exemption certificates have an expiration period
Forms
This state takes the MTC multijurisdictional tax form
This state participates in Streamlined Sales Tax
References
Expiration period
Four years
Forms
This state takes the MTC multijurisdictional tax form
This state participates in Streamlined Sales Tax
Reference
Expiration period
Five years after date of issuance; may be renewed automatically for qualifying taxpayers
Forms
This state takes the MTC multijurisdictional tax form
Reference
Expiration period
Five years
Forms
This state takes the MTC multijurisdictional tax form
Reference
Expiration period
10 years; may be renewed automatically for qualifying taxpayers
Forms
Check with the Massachusetts Department of Revenue
Reference
Expiration period
Four years
Forms
This state takes the MTC multijurisdictional tax form
This state participates in Streamlined Sales Tax
Reference
Expiration period
Does not expire unless information changes; recommended review every three to five years
Forms
This state takes the MTC multijurisdictional tax form
This state participates in Streamlined Sales Tax
Reference
Expiration period
The state does not issue exemption certificates or accept or use blanket certificates
References
Expiration period
Five years
Forms
This state takes the MTC multijurisdictional tax form
References
Exemption information search hub
Montana doesn’t have a state sales tax, or similar. Therefore, an exemption certificate is not applicable.
Expiration period
Five years
Forms
This state takes the MTC multijurisdictional tax form
This state participates in Streamlined Sales Tax
References
Expiration period
Five years
Forms
This state participates in Streamlined Sales Tax
Reference
New Hampshire doesn’t have a state sales tax, or similar. Therefore, an exemption certificate is not applicable.
Expiration period
No stated expiration period; recommended review every four years
Forms
This state takes the MTC multijurisdictional tax form
This state participates in Streamlined Sales Tax
References
Expiration period
No stated expiration period; recommended review every four years
Forms
This state takes the MTC multijurisdictional tax form
This state participates in Streamlined Sales Tax
References
Non-taxable transaction certificates (NTTCs)
Expiration period
No stated expiration period; recommended review every four years
Forms
Different certificates for different industries
References
Exemption certificate information
Expiration period
Blanket certificate remains valid provided purchaser is making recurring purchases
Forms
This state takes the MTC multijurisdictional tax form
This state participates in Streamlined Sales Tax
References
Expiration period
No stated expiration period; recommended review every four years
Forms
This state takes the MTC multijurisdictional tax form
This state participates in Streamlined Sales Tax
References
Expiration period
No stated expiration period
Forms
This state takes the MTC multijurisdictional tax form
This state participates in Streamlined Sales Tax
References
Expiration period
Blanket certificate remains valid provided purchaser is making recurring purchases
Forms
This state takes the MTC multijurisdictional tax form
This state participates in Streamlined Sales Tax
Reference
Oregon doesn’t have a state sales tax, or similar. Therefore, an exemption certificate is not applicable.
Expiration period
No stated expiration period; recommended review every four years
Forms
This state takes the MTC multijurisdictional tax form
References
Expiration period
Three years
Forms
Visit the Departamento de Hacienda de Puerto Rico
Departamento de Hacienda de Puerto Rico
Reference
Sales tax information (translation available)
Expiration period
Certificates issued on or before July 1, 2017, expired on June 30, 2021;
certificates issued after July 1, 2017, expire four years after issuance
Forms
This state takes the MTC multijurisdictional tax form
This state participates in Streamlined Sales Tax
References
Information for exempt organizations
Expiration period
No stated expiration period; recommended review every four years
Forms
This state takes the MTC multijurisdictional tax form
This state participates in Streamlined Sales Tax
References
Expiration period
Blanket certificate remains valid until cancelled by the purchaser
Forms
This state takes the MTC multijurisdictional tax form
This state participates in Streamlined Sales Tax
References
Expiration period
Blanket certificate remains valid provided purchaser is making recurring purchases
Forms
This state takes the MTC multijurisdictional tax form
This state participates in Streamlined Sales Tax
Reference
Expiration period
No stated expiration period; recommended review every four years
Forms
This state takes the MTC multijurisdictional tax form
References
Expiration period
Certificate remains valid provided purchaser is making recurring purchases
Forms
This state takes the MTC multijurisdictional tax form
This state participates in Streamlined Sales Tax
References
Expiration period
Valid indefinitely when used as a blanket certificate; otherwise, valid for single purchase
Forms
This state takes the MTC multijurisdictional tax forms
This state participates in Streamlined Sales Tax
Reference
Exemption certificate information
Expiration period
Valid until notice from Department of Taxation that certificate is no longer acceptable
Forms
Visit the Virginia Department of Taxation
References
Expiration period
Blanket certificate remains valid provided purchaser is making recurring purchases
Forms
This state takes the MTC multijurisdictional tax form
This state participates in Streamlined Sales Tax
References
Expiration period
Blanket certificate remains valid provided purchaser is making recurring purchases
Forms
This state takes the MTC multijurisdictional tax form
This state participates in Streamlined Sales Tax
References
Expiration period
No stated expiration period; recommended review every four years
Forms
This state takes the MTC multijurisdictional tax form
This state participates in Streamlined Sales Tax
References
Expiration period
No stated expiration period; recommended review every four years
Forms
This state takes the MTC multijurisdictional tax form
This state participates in Streamlined Sales Tax
References
Exemption certificate bulletin
An exemption certificate is a document that allows a buyer to make tax-exempt purchases, such as for resale or qualified nonprofit use. The seller must collect a valid certificate from the buyer at the time of sale to avoid charging sales tax and to support compliance during audits.
Yes, exemption certificate rules vary widely by state, including accepted forms, expiration requirements, and validation standards. Businesses must follow each state’s specific rules to help ensure compliance and reduce audit risk.
If a valid exemption certificate is not collected, kept on file, and updated as necessary, the seller may be held liable for uncollected sales tax, plus potential penalties and interest during an audit. Maintaining accurate, accessible records is essential to support exempt transactions.