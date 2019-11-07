Where you need to be registered to get an exemption certificate

So, which states will and won’t accept an exemption certificate from you unless you’re registered in that state? To recap:
Three states require a reseller to be registered in that state (i.e., they won’t accept a certificate from an unregistered business): Hawaii, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. Therefore, all such sales taxable.
Three states accept another state’s reseller number (another state’s certificate) provided the items didn’t originate in the nexus state: Connecticut, Florida, and Louisiana. In other words, Florida will accept another state’s reseller number if it has proof of first-on-board that the item didn’t originate in Florida.
Four states require a pass-through or they won’t accept another state’s certificate: California, Massachusetts, Mississippi, and Tennessee.
Thirty-five states accept an exemption certificate from another state provided the purchaser isn’t registered in the state where the sale occurs and is using a drop shipper* that is registered in that state: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Certain restrictions may apply.
No matter what certificate is used to validate an exempt transaction, it must be kept as required by state law. Unvalidated exempt sales are a common cause of negative audit findings.
Learn more about when sales tax exemptions are needed in this excellent article by Silvia Aguirre, the co-founder of Avalara CertCapture (hat tip to Silvia for helping with this post). And if you want to simplify exemption certificate management for your business, consider automating it.
*Fun fact: In drop-shipping scenarios, some states base sales tax on the price the customer pays, while others base sales tax on the price paid by the purchaser to the supplier.