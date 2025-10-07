As we stated above, in use-based or purchaser-based tax exemptions, the purchaser must provide a sales tax exemption certificate documenting the reasons for the exemption to the seller. Certificates are not required when purchasing tax-exempt products.

As with most other points of U.S. tax law, the exact rules for certificates vary. Some states require a certificate for each transaction, but most allow for blanket certificates, which are valid for purchases made over a certain period of time.

Importantly, sellers are responsible for verifying sales tax exemption certificates. If you’re selling goods and the purchaser claims they’re tax-exempt, you need to check the validity of their U.S. sales tax exemption certificate. You need to confirm the reason for the exemption is valid and that the certificate hasn’t expired. Not collecting tax despite an exemption certificate having expired is a common mistake for European businesses entering the U.S. market.

Archiving exemption certificates is crucial in case your business is ever audited. If you fail to remit the appropriate amount of tax, one of the first things an auditor will do is request exemption certificates. Presenting incomplete, incorrect, or invalid certificates will result in the business being charged for the missing sales tax.

However, since most auditors use a test period audit method for auditing, the sales tax charged by the auditor could be much more than the actual amount the business failed to pay. The test period method means individual transactions are not counted — the missing tax from discrepancies is simply estimated for a particular period based on a small sample size.