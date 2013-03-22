Argentina new tax on foreign internet shopping and travel
- Mar 22, 2013 | Richard Asquith
A new 20% tax on foreign e-commerce and travel has been introduced in Argentina from 18 March 2013.
The new Argentina VAT, collected through credit cards, will be payable on the following transactions:
- Goods or services bought from outside Argentina over the internet
- Passenger transport and travel services abroad (levied by travel agents)
The new tax may be offset against the income tax liabilities of any individuals.
