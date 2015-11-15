Avalara iVAT Expert Webinar

An introduction to your own online VAT advisor

An introduction to your own online VAT advisor

Webinar: An introduction to Avalara iVAT Expert web-based EU VAT calculation tool

Date: Tuesday 1st December, 2015

Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM GMT

Duration: One Hour

For businesses selling across international borders, understanding the complex and irregular rules on VAT calculations and obligations can be a huge barrier to trade. This means either expensive advice or taking a risk on tax fines.

Avalara’s web-based VAT calculation tool, Avalara iVAT Expert, is here to help. Used by over 400 companies across Europe and beyond, whether you are a multinational with complex supply chains or a small entrepreneur venturing out into foreign countries, Avalara iVAT Expert will give you the VAT guidance you need at a low cost.

Register for our iVAT Expert webinar and find out:

How Avalara iVAT Expert can help you get the VAT right on your complex transactions

The ways that Avalara iVAT Expert can assist you in ensuring that your invoices are compliant

How Avalara iVAT Expert can assist you and your customers and vendors in correctly reporting your VAT

Can’t make the date? Sign up anyway and we’ll send you the recording.