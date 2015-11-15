Avalara iVAT Expert Webinar
- Nov 15, 2015 | Jason Moore
An introduction to your own online VAT advisor
Webinar: An introduction to Avalara iVAT Expert web-based EU VAT calculation tool
Date: Tuesday 1st December, 2015
Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM GMT
Duration: One Hour
For businesses selling across international borders, understanding the complex and irregular rules on VAT calculations and obligations can be a huge barrier to trade. This means either expensive advice or taking a risk on tax fines.
Avalara’s web-based VAT calculation tool, Avalara iVAT Expert, is here to help. Used by over 400 companies across Europe and beyond, whether you are a multinational with complex supply chains or a small entrepreneur venturing out into foreign countries, Avalara iVAT Expert will give you the VAT guidance you need at a low cost.
Register for our iVAT Expert webinar and find out:
- How Avalara iVAT Expert can help you get the VAT right on your complex transactions
- The ways that Avalara iVAT Expert can assist you in ensuring that your invoices are compliant
- How Avalara iVAT Expert can assist you and your customers and vendors in correctly reporting your VAT
Can’t make the date? Sign up anyway and we’ll send you the recording.