VATLive > Blog > European News > Avalara iVAT Expert Webinar - Avalara

Avalara iVAT Expert Webinar

  • Nov 15, 2015 | Jason Moore
Avalara iVAT Expert Webinar

An introduction to your own online VAT advisor

Webinar: An introduction to Avalara iVAT Expert web-based EU VAT calculation tool
Date: Tuesday 1st December, 2015
Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM GMT
Duration: One Hour

For businesses selling across international borders, understanding the complex and irregular rules on VAT calculations and obligations can be a huge barrier to trade. This means either expensive advice or taking a risk on tax fines.

Avalara’s web-based VAT calculation tool, Avalara iVAT Expert, is here to help. Used by over 400 companies across Europe and beyond, whether you are a multinational with complex supply chains or a small entrepreneur venturing out into foreign countries, Avalara iVAT Expert will give you the VAT guidance you need at a low cost.

Register for our iVAT Expert webinar and find out:

  • How Avalara iVAT Expert can help you get the VAT right on your complex transactions
  • The ways that Avalara iVAT Expert can assist you in ensuring that your invoices are compliant
  • How Avalara iVAT Expert can assist you and your customers and vendors in correctly reporting your VAT

Can’t make the date? Sign up anyway and we’ll send you the recording.

Watch this webinar
Avalara Author
Jason Moore
Avalara Author Jason Moore
Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in the U.K., Belgium, Brazil, and India.