Bahrain VAT enactment 2018
- Jan 8, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Bahrain has committed to introduce a 5% VAT before the end 2018.
The state was one of the six Gulf Cooperation states which signed the Unified VAT Agreement to introduce a harmonised VAT union. Two of the states, Saudi Arabia and UAE, launched on 1 January 2018. The other three, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar are likely to introduce the consumption tax in 2019 or later.
Latest Bahrani news
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara