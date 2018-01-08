VATLive > Blog > VAT > Bahrain VAT enactment 2018 - Avalara

Bahrain VAT enactment 2018

  • Jan 8, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Bahrain VAT enactment 2018

Bahrain has committed to introduce a 5% VAT before the end 2018.

The state was one of the six Gulf Cooperation states which signed the Unified VAT Agreement to introduce a harmonised VAT union.  Two of the states, Saudi Arabia and UAE, launched on 1 January 2018.  The other three, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar are likely to introduce the consumption tax in 2019 or later.

Click for free Bahrani VAT info

Latest Bahrani news
Bahrain VAT transition rules
October 13, 2018

Bahrain is to introduce a 5% VAT from 1 January 2019. The following rules will apply to supplies contracted and supplied over the introductory period. Where invoices...
Read more
Bahrain 1 Jan 2019 VAT Bill passes
October 7, 2018

Updated 8th Oct: the parliaments, Upper House has passed the Bill tonight. Royal Assent is now a formality within the next week. Bahrain’s parliament lower...
Read more
Bahrain to approve VAT launch Nov 2018
September 28, 2018

Bahrain is scheduled to approve the implementation of a 5% VAT in November, in time for an early 2019 launch. The government is looking to...
Read more
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara