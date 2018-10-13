Bahrain VAT transition rules
- Oct 13, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Bahrain is to introduce a 5% VAT from 1 January 2019. The following rules will apply to supplies contracted and supplied over the introductory period.
- Where invoices were issued, or payments made, prior to 1 January 2019 for post-implementation supplies, then VAT is still due. In this case, a debit note for the original invoice should be issued with the correct VAT indicated.
- Initially, goods supplied to other GCC states that have also implemented VAT (Saudi Arabia and UAE) will be treated as exports. There are plans to introduce zero-rating with reverse charge supplies to eliminate import VAT, but this is dependant on the introduction of a Electronic Services System transaction reporting platform which has yet to be developed.
- For pre-January 2019 contracts which are silent on the VAT treatment, then the price will be VAT inclusive. This presents a cash flow risk for the supplier.
Latest Bahrani news
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara