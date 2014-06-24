Bangladesh changes VAT rates on certain goods
- Jun 24, 2014 | Richard Asquith
This year’s Bangladesh budget has raised the Value Added Tax rates on a range of goods, including:
- VAT on restaurants is to be increased from 6% to 7.5%
- VAT on some language, motor and port services is to be raised from 6% to 7.5%
- There is to me a cut in VAT on basic cooking oils from 15% to 10%.
The above changes come in addition to Bangladeshi VAT Compliance changes also announced in the budget
