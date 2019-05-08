Belgium cuts e-book VAT to 6% Apr 2019
- May 8, 2019 | Richard Asquith
Belgium is the latest EU state to announce a reduction in its VAT rate on e-books, online journals and similar digital publications. Electronic books VAT has now been changed from the standard rate 21% to the second reduced rate of 6%. This is the same rate as printed books and newspapers.
The reduction has been back dated to 1 April 2019.
This harmonisation of e-book VAT rates to their printed equivalent was agreed by EU member states last year. It follows a prolonged negotiation to update the EU VAT Directive, which prevented the existing printed tax subsidy being granted to online print.
