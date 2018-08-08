Belgium revises VAT penalties

Belgium has overhauled its VAT penalty regime to make it less onerous for overdue filings. Its new regime was implemented from 1 August 2018, and has been applied retrospectively to 1 Jan.

The old regime imposed a fine on late VAT return filings of €100 per filing per month. Plus interest charge on any VAT not remitted of 0.8% per month. The new process introduces two new considerations: nature of offence and missed VAT filings; plus taxpayer’s compliance history: