30 Dec - Bolivia has withdrawn many of its VAT and other tax measures introduced to support countries during COVID-19. This include consolidating VAT payments with other taxes, various extra credits and delayed filings.

7 Aug - a new consolidated 5% Montributo VAT and income tax will be available for small businesses. RESTO tax payers will have the option to switch from quarterly to monthly VAT returns if in credit to benefit their cash flows.

22 May - the rollout of electonic VAT invoices has been postponed from 1 June 2020.

15 May - monthly VAT returns for February, March, April and May returns and payments are delayed until July.

23 April - Bolivia has extended the period to apply for a deferred VAT payment schedule until 29 May. This will allow first payments to start in June.

31 March, Bolivia has delayed tax filings and cut rates to help businesses during the COVID-19 crisis. It has cut its Transaction Tax, a 3% levy on sales, for April, May and June. For these returns, VAT is excluded from the gross income element of the Transaction Tax calculation.

In addition to VAT filings, the reporting of VAT books is delayed, too.

The corporate income tax payments schedule has also been delayed.