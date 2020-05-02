VATLive > Blog > Botswana > Botswana VAT measures for coronavirus

Botswana VAT measures for coronavirus

  • May 2, 2020 | Richard Asquith

Botswana has provided Value Added Tax compliance easements during the COVID-19 emergency.

The Unified Revenue Service has pushed the VAT returns and payments deadline for Q1 reporting from 25 April to 9 May. VAT credits, where businesses have paid more VAT than due, will be refunded within 21 days instead of the existing 21 days.

Corporation tax and employment tax payments for companies have also be delayed.

Other tax easements have been introduced. Follow Avalara’s live global coronavirus Covid-19 VAT measures tracker.

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
