Brazil e-books ICMS tax exempt
- May 9, 2020 | Richard Asquith
The Brazilian federal supreme court has confirmed e-books are exempt from ICMS tax.
The ruling at the end of April confirmed electronic books and supply of readers for importation and sale were excempt from federal taxes. The confirms the digital publication exemption currently enjoyed by paper-based books and newspapers from ICMS - Imposto sobre Circulação de Mercadorias e Serviços de Tranporte Intermunicipal, Interestadual e de Comunicação
ICMS is the federal-level tax which applies to the movement of goods, transportation, communication services and other general supplies of goods. The current tax level is between 7% and 25%.
