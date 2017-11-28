Brazil software taxation

Software Taxation in Brazil - New Tax War among States and Municipalities promises to raise a lot of issues to taxpayers in 2018

The understanding that had been pacified by the Supreme Court's jurisprudence (RE 176.626-3) on the software tax rule fell at the end of 2017. This change is generating legal uncertainty for all companies in the technology sector located in São Paulo, both those that market so-called shelf software as well as those that provide SaaS (software as s service).

States and Municipalities had been subscribing to the Supreme Court's understanding that shelf software should be taxed exclusively by the ICMS (State taxation) and on-demand software, software development and SaaS should be taxed exclusively by the ISS (City taxation).

However, at the end of 2015, CONFAZ (organization that represents all 27 States) published the ICMS Decision No. 181, establishing the competence of States to tax, through the ICMS, the operations involving software. The definition of software is very broad and includes programs, electronic games, applications, data storage, including standard software whether it has been or can be adapted. It is also independent of how it is made available, on-premises, SaaS or including operations carried out through electronic data transfer. According to this Decision, States would be allowed to grant a reduction in the ICMS tax base, so that the tax burden corresponds to the percentage of at least 5% (five percent) of the value of the operation. Prior to this decision, software was taxed by the city tax ISS which is capped at 5%.

In compliance with the provisions of said Decision, the State of São Paulo published the Decree nº 61.791 and Normative Decision nº CAT 04/2017, ratifying their understanding in order to confirm that there is an ICMS assessment in operations with software as defined above regardless of how they are distributed on a large scale physically in a store or on as a digital medium through download or streaming ("in the cloud") considering either case to be software distribution. In this way, the State of São Paulo has established that any type of software, regardless of the way it is marketed, is subject to ICMS.