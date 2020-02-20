Canada British Colombia PST on foreign e- services Jul 2020

Canada’s British Colombia is set to become the latest province to impose its state Provincial Sales Tax (PST) on non-resident providers of electronic or digital services. This will include telecommunications services. This follows Saskatchewan and Quebec.

The 7% PST will be levied from 1 July 2020. It will apply to resident and non-resident providers of e-services to local consumers. There will be a VAT registration threshold of CAN$ 10,000 per annum.

In addition to PST, all Canadian provinces must level the federal Goods & Services Tax of 5%. However, Canada does not levy GST on e-services.

In addition to electronic services, PST will also be charged on vapour smoking products at the same time.