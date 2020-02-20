VATLive > Blog > Canada > Canada British Colombia PST on foreign e- services Jul 2020

Canada British Colombia PST on foreign e- services Jul 2020

  • Feb 20, 2020 | Richard Asquith

Canada’s British Colombia is set to become the latest province to impose its state Provincial Sales Tax (PST) on non-resident providers of electronic or digital services. This will include telecommunications services. This follows Saskatchewan and Quebec.

The 7% PST will be levied from 1 July 2020. It will apply to resident and non-resident providers of e-services to local consumers. There will be a VAT registration threshold of CAN$ 10,000 per annum.

In addition to PST, all Canadian provinces must level the federal Goods & Services Tax of 5%. However, Canada does not levy GST on e-services

In addition to electronic services, PST will also be charged on vapour smoking products at the same time.

Latest Canadian news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/north-america/canada,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/north-america/canada,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/north-america/canada,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst
May-31-2022

Germany excludes UK tourist operators from VAT TOMS

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
VATlive newsletter
Subscribe