Canada Nova Scotia to reduce sales tax HST from 2014

This month’s 2013 Budget in the Canadian Province of Nova Scotia has included a reduction in Harmonised Sales Tax (similar to VAT). The rate will drop from 14% to 15% from 1 January 2014. There are also plans to cut it again to 13% in 2015.

HST is a combination of the old federal Canadian Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Provincial Sales Tax (PST). It was 13% in 2010. Many Canadian Provinces operate a variation of HST, but some are still on the old Canadian GST and PST mix.