Canada Nova Scotia to reduce sales tax HST from 2014
- Apr 15, 2013 | Richard Asquith
This month’s 2013 Budget in the Canadian Province of Nova Scotia has included a reduction in Harmonised Sales Tax (similar to VAT). The rate will drop from 14% to 15% from 1 January 2014. There are also plans to cut it again to 13% in 2015.
HST is a combination of the old federal Canadian Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Provincial Sales Tax (PST). It was 13% in 2010. Many Canadian Provinces operate a variation of HST, but some are still on the old Canadian GST and PST mix.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara