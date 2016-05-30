Canada sales tax hikes 2016
- May 30, 2016 | Richard Asquith
The following three Canadian provinces will raise their Harmonized Sales Tax rates to 15% as follows:
- Newfoundland and Labrador from 13% to 15% on 1 July 2016;
- New Brunswick from 13% to 15% on 1 July 2016; and
- Prince Edward Island from 14% to 15% on 1 October 2016
HST is made up of the local Provincial Sales Tax (PST) and the federal-level Goods and Services Tax (GST). GST is currently 5% across all Canadian provinces.
Latest Canadian news
Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/north-america/canada,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst
Jan-11-2023
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/north-america/canada,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst
May-31-2022
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/north-america/canada,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst
May-31-2022
Germany excludes UK tourist operators from VAT TOMS
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara