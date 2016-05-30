Canada sales tax hikes 2016

The following three Canadian provinces will raise their Harmonized Sales Tax rates to 15% as follows:

Newfoundland and Labrador from 13% to 15% on 1 July 2016; New Brunswick from 13% to 15% on 1 July 2016; and Prince Edward Island from 14% to 15% on 1 October 2016

HST is made up of the local Provincial Sales Tax (PST) and the federal-level Goods and Services Tax (GST). GST is currently 5% across all Canadian provinces.